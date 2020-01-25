Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective hoisted by Sidoti from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.35. 493,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,269. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

