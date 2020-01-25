POA (POA) Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. POA has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $43,975.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

