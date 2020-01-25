Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.3%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 24,718,524 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,799,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Plug Power by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

