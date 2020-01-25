Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 11,362,402 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plug Power by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

