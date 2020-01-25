Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Plexus has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,589.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $1,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

