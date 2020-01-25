PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $3.33 million and $184,197.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

