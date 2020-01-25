PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $13,344.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

