Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of PLT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.84. 294,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

