Pivotal Research Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,177.07.

AMZN traded down $22.94 on Wednesday, hitting $1,861.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,815.85. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

