Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $837,630.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.