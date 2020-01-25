Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $12,430,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,466.71. 1,776,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,386.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,264.67. The company has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

