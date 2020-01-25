Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.55.

NYSE:PNW opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

