Pinkcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $743.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $518,377.00 and $743.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.01183383 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031716 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000907 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,151,066 coins and its circulating supply is 414,890,630 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

