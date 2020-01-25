PHI Token (PHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,476.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One PHI Token token can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $313,561.00 and $12,476.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

