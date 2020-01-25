PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Down 5.2%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.54, 12,808,160 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 10,927,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

