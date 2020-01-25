Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,372,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,751,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

