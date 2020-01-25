Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.