PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.15

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and traded as high as $36.92. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 61,250 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

