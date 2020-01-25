Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $8.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 64,761 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
