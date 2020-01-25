Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $8.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 64,761 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.