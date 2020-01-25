pEOS Market Capitalization Tops $8.12 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $70,898.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.03112186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.