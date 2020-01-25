Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

PFLT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. 349,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $471.83 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

