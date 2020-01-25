Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Gear4music from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gear4music stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.58) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 million and a P/E ratio of -389.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 276.25 ($3.63).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

