Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138.33 ($1.82).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.92. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.74. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69).

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

