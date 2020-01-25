Peel Hunt Raises SDL (LON:SDL) Price Target to GBX 740

SDL (LON:SDL) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SDL stock opened at GBX 616 ($8.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.30 million and a PE ratio of 32.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 534.36. SDL has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

