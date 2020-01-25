Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Heico by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Heico by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Heico by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Heico by 5.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.39. 499,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Heico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.22.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.