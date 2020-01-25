Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 330 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. 2,218,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

