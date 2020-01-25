Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

MDLZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,897,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,813. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

