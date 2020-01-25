Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.10. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 113.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 932.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 233.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.