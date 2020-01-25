Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PGC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

PGC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 24,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,604. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

