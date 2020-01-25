PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 2,411,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

