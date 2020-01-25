PC Tel’s (PCTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $10.25 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PC Tel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.42.

NASDAQ PCTI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.94. 86,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Research analysts expect that PC Tel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PC Tel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PC Tel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

