Paypex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,748.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Paypex token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. Over the last week, Paypex has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paypex has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $29,748.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paypex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.03128756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official website is paypex.org

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paypex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paypex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.