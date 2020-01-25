Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 92,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.98. 7,089,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

