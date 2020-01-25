Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,466,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $24.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

