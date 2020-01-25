Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 3,388 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

