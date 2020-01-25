Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.27 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $109.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

