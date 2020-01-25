Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,169,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 849,712 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

