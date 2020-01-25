Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $64,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

