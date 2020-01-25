Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,772,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 778,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

IAU opened at $15.02 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

