Pascal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,117.00 (PASC)

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Pascal has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $10,117.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pascal has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pascal coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Poloniex and CHAOEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pascal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal (CRYPTO:PASC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 30,062,150 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin . The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal

Pascal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, CHAOEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.