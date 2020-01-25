Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.95

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.95 and traded as high as $48.08. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 521,760 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.6203399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

