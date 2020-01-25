Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,171,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $198.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

