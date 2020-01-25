Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.66. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

In other news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,217.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610. 17.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 114,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.