Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Down 7.5%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77, 4,487,346 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,538,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEUM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEUM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pareteum by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the third quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

