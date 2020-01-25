Parachute (PAR) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $124,292.00 and approximately $1,683.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,891,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.