Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

PAAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 575.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.