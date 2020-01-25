Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.42. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1,574,667 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.