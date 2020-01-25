Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:PAF remained flat at $GBX 11.90 ($0.16) during trading on Friday. 1,525,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.63. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.95.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

