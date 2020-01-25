Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $47.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

PLMR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 687,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,169. Palomar has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,424,050 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Palomar by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

