Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:OXH opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.51. Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 50 ($0.66).
Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Company Profile
