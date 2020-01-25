Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:OXH opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.51. Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 50 ($0.66).

Get Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital alerts:

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Company Profile

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located approximately 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.